Australia to overhaul military amid rising regional tensions to prepare for ‘missile age’

SYDNEY - Australia unveiled plans on Monday to overhaul its military as it prepares for a new era in which the United States is no longer the uncontested leader in the Indo-Pacific region and potential adversaries such as China can threaten territory and trade routes with long-range missiles.

The stark new vision of Australia’s security needs was outlined in a much-anticipated Defence Strategic Review released on Monday that marked, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the most significant shake-up of the military since World War II.

The 112-page report produced by former defence chief Angus Houston and former Labor defence minister Stephen Smith warned that Australia must prepare for the “missile age” by equipping itself to strike far offshore. The review was redacted from a longer, classified version.

It said Australia must adapt to the growing tensions in the region, noting that Beijing is undertaking the world’s largest and most ambitious military build-up since World War II, “without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China’s strategic intent”.

“The current Australian Defence Force force structure... reflects a bygone era,” it said.

“No longer is our alliance partner, the United States, the unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific. Intense China-United States competition is the defining feature of our region and our time.”

Australia’s geographic isolation no longer provided the defence benefits it once did, as more countries can “project combat power across greater ranges, including against our trade and supply routes”.

The review said Australia must deepen its alliance with the US and should continue to expand its rotations of American troops and submarines through Australia.

Canberra already plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of its Aukus security pact with the US and the United Kingdom.

The review also called for deeper engagement with partners across South-east Asia and the Pacific.

“South-east Asia is one of the key areas of strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific,” it said.

The report received a mixed response from analysts, who questioned the government’s failure to boost defence spending despite warning of the rising threats in the region.

Some also said the government had not properly explained the threats facing Australia, particularly from China, and that the resulting confusion led to a failure to clearly outline the type of military that was needed.