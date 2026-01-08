Australia to hold public inquiry into Bondi Beach attacks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14 killed 15 people.

SYDNEY - Australia will hold a Royal Commission inquiry into the Bondi Beach mass shooting in which 15 were killed , the country’s most powerful public inquiry, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Jan 8.

The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14 shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against anti-semitism.

The police say the alleged father and son perpetrators were inspired by the Islamic State militant group.

Mr Albanese said the Royal Commission, a government inquiry which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell. REUTERS