Australia to hold public inquiry into Bondi Beach attacks
Bondi Beach mass shooting in which 15 were killed, the country’s most powerful public inquiry, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Jan 8.
The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14 shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against anti-semitism.
The police say the alleged father and son perpetrators were inspired by the Islamic State militant group.
Mr Albanese said the Royal Commission, a government inquiry which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell. REUTERS