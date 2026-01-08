Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia to hold public inquiry into Bondi Beach attacks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: An Australian flag sits amongst floral tributes honouring the victims of a shooting at Jewish holiday celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14 killed 15 people.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SYDNEY - Australia will hold a Royal Commission inquiry into the

Bondi Beach mass shooting in which 15 were killed

, the country’s most powerful public inquiry, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Jan 8.

The mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14 shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against anti-semitism.

The police say the alleged father and son perpetrators were inspired by the Islamic State militant group.

Mr Albanese said the Royal Commission, a government inquiry which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell. REUTERS

More on this topic
Australian state extends ban on protests after Bondi Beach attack
Sydney rings in New Year with nod to victims of Bondi attack
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.