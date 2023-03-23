Australia to hold historic Indigenous referendum by December

CANBERRA – Australia will hold a national vote between October and December on creating a new advisory group to Parliament for the nation’s Indigenous people.

The referendum was a “real opportunity” for the country, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he stood alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders in Canberra on Thursday.

They unveiled the likely wording for the constitutional change, which would embed the “Voice to Parliament” in the charter.

Under the proposal, Australians will be asked if they support altering “the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Voice”.

Mr Albanese described the move as a “modest request”, as the nation’s Indigenous people should have a say in the decisions and policies that affect their lives.

“Every Australian wants to know that an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander baby born today will enjoy an equal right to grow up healthy and safe,” he said.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up 3.2 per cent of the Australian population.

They have significantly worse health and lifestyle outcomes than the rest of the country, with Indigenous citizens more likely to be imprisoned and die early.

Under the proposal, the Voice to Parliament would be an elected body which would provide feedback on issues affecting Indigenous Australians.

It would not have a veto power over legislation.

Not all of the nation’s Indigenous citizens are in favour of the proposal.

Some have called for an official peace treaty first between the Australian government and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Others are concerned that the moves under the proposal will not significantly improve their lives. BLOOMBERG