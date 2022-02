SINGAPORE - At the COP26 climate talks last November, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told world leaders that his nation would commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and ensure Australia "meets and beats on its commitments".

What he did not say was that his government planned to ramp up fossil fuel exports, a step that directly threatened the key aim of COP26 - to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.