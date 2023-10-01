Australia’s ‘scorching’ heat lifts bushfire risk

Australia faces a high risk bushfire season as it experiences an El Nino weather event. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

SYDNEY – Australia’s south-east on Sunday sweltered in a heat wave that raised the risk of bushfires and prompted authorities to issue fire bans for large swathes of New South Wales state.

The nation’s weather forecaster said temperatures would be up to 12 deg C above average in some areas, with Sydney, capital of Australia’s most populous state New South Wales, set to hit 36 deg C.

At Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport, the temperature was already 28 deg C at 10 am, more than five degrees above the September mean maximum temperature, according to forecaster data.

Australia faces a high risk bushfire season as it experiences an El Nino weather event that was recently announced and is typically associated with extreme events like wildfires, cyclones and droughts.

State Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the “scorching” heat lifted the risk for bushfires in the week ahead.

“Not only is it hot, it’s dry and it’s windy and those conditions combined are the perfect storm,” he noted, announcing the start of an official bushfire danger period.

Fire authorities on Sunday issued nine fire bans for parts of the state in a bid to reduce the chance of bushfires.

Australia’s last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the catastrophic 2019-2020 “Black Summer” of bushfires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people. REUTERS

More On This Topic
50% chance 2023 will be warmest year on record: NOAA
New Zealand declares El Nino, warns of high winds and temperature changes

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top