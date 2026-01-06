Australia state extends ban on protests after Bondi Beach attack

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The extension follows the fatal Bondi attack in which two ISIS-inspired gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration in December 2025.

– Australia’s most populous state extended a temporary ban on protests and some other public assemblies for another 14 days, citing lingering public safety concerns after a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach and heightened geopolitical tensions.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Jan 6 that he reviewed the emergency declaration and determined that public gatherings over the next two weeks had “the potential to cause fear and public safety issues”.

As a result, demonstrations would be treated as unauthorised during the period, he said. Mr Lanyon insisted the measure was “not about stopping free speech”, but about giving the community time to “feel safe”, while urging people to show respect and remain peaceful.

“We’re in extraordinary times,” he said. “This legislation has been passed to provide calm within the community.” He added that peaceful public assemblies are still allowed.

The extension follows the fatal Bondi attack in which two ISIS-inspired gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration in December. Overseas events have also heightened sensitivities at home.