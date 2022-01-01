Australia starts 2022 with record Covid-19 cases

New South Wales and Victoria both posted daily record cases on Saturday (Jan 1). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
33 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia started 2022 with a record number of new Covid-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose.

New South Wales, the most populous state, and Victoria both posted daily record case numbers of 22,577 and 7,442 respectively on Saturday (Jan 1), health department figures showed.

There were four deaths due to Covid-19 in New South Wales and nine in Victoria, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to more than 2,250.

Including cases in Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory, Saturday had already set a national record of 33,161 cases, topping Friday's 32,946, even before numbers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory were released.

All Australian states, except for Western Australia, have begun to live with the virus after higher vaccination levels, and the easing in restrictions has pushed cases higher.

The New South Wales government changed its self-isolation rules for asymptomatic healthcare workers who had been classified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case, giving them an exemption if they are considered critical to their workplace.

Over the week since Christmas Day, cases in New South Wales have more than tripled from 6,288. Hospitalisations due to Covid-19 have more than doubled to 901 from 388, while the number of people in intensive care units has risen by around 50 per cent to 79.

The outbreak has affected sporting events. Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes cricket test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for Covid-19.

More On This Topic
Australia eases isolation rules to manage surging Covid-19 Omicron variant cases
Australia's Omicron surge sees NSW hospitalisations hit record
Related Stories
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Cities around the world pare back New Year's celebrations again due to Covid
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body
A year of obstinate hope

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.