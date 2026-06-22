Australia sells advanced radar technology to Canada in record $2.26 billion deal

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Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the agreement marks a significant milestone in Australian defence trade.

SYDNEY - Australia said on June 22 it will sell advanced radar technology capable of detecting long-range missiles to Canada under a A$2.5 billion (S$2.26 billion) agreement, the country’s largest-ever defence export deal.

The agreement is Australia’s first overseas sale of the radar, known as Over-the-Horizon Radar technology, and will support Canada’s surveillance of the Arctic region.

“Today’s agreement marks a significant milestone in Australian defence trade and lays the foundation for deeper and mutually beneficial defence industry collaboration with Canada,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

Canada’s Arctic region represents about 40 per cent of its total landmass, though it is sparsely populated and has little infrastructure.

Much of Russia’s Arctic area, which is about a fifth of its landmass, faces Canada and the US state of Alaska.

“Canada is reinforcing Arctic security through the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar project,” said Stephen Fuhr, Canada’s secretary of state for defence procurement.

“This project is part of a broader effort to build an integrated Arctic surveillance and communications network that will strengthen Canada’s ability to monitor, understand and respond to activity in the Arctic.”

Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network can detect and track aircraft, ships and missiles up to 3,000km away.

The deal to share the technology with Canada will create around 300 jobs in Australia and is the first stage of a broader collaboration between the two countries on the radar, Australia said. REUTERS