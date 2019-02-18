Australia says 'sophisticated state actor' hacked political parties

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia on Monday (Feb 18) said a mass hack that breached parliament systems also hit the country's main political parties and was carried out by a "sophisticated state actor".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told lawmakers that while investigating the previously announced parliament hack "we also became aware that the networks of some political parties, Liberal, Labor and Nationals have also been affected".

"Our cyber experts believe that a sophisticated state actor is responsible for this malicious activity," he said.