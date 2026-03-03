Australia says Middle East military HQ hit by Iranian drone attack

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A woman crying as she stands with other members of the Iranian community during a rally in Sydney on March 1.

- Australia said on March 3 that its military headquarters in the Middle East was hit by an Iranian drone attack over the weekend and that all staff were safe.

Speaking on morning TV, Defence Minister Richard Marles said he could confirm reports that the Al Minhad Air Base – just 24km south of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates – had been hit over the weekend.

“There were some drones which did attack that base on the first night,” said Mr Marles, who is also deputy prime minister.

“We have a number of Australians who operate from a headquarters that we’ve had at Al Minhad now for many, many years,” he said.

“They are all safe and accounted for.”

The US-Israeli assault on Iran that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 1 has embroiled the region in conflict.

Waves of retaliatory Iranian missile attacks targeted the UAE at the weekend, damaging Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, and Jebel Ali seaport – which hosts US warships and is capable of handling aircraft carriers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed the US-Israeli action.

Australia has said it has 115,000 nationals in the Middle East who are unable to fly out because of airspace closures caused by the conflict.

Al Minhad Air Base has hosted Australian forces since 2003 and serves as the primary hub for the country’s operations in the Middle East.

Up to 80 Australians are on-base at any given time, according to the Australian military. AFP