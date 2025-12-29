Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia says Bondi review to check if terror attack could have been averted

An Australian State Emergency Service (SES) member operates at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025.

An Australian State Emergency Service member at the scene of the shooting incident at Bondi Beach on Dec 14.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Dec 29 an independent review into law enforcement agencies set up after the

Bondi mass shooting

will assess whether the authorities could have taken additional steps to prevent the terror attack.

Mr Albanese said the review will examine whether existing laws or information gaps stopped police and security agencies from acting against the alleged attackers – a father and son – who police say were inspired by the militant group Islamic State.

Fifteen people were killed in the

mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration

at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Dec 14, shocking a country with strict gun laws and fuelling calls for tougher controls and stronger action against anti-Semitism.

Families of those killed and injured on Dec 29 urged Mr Albanese to set up a royal commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry, to probe the rise of anti-Semitism and any intelligence failures tied to the attack, Australian media reported on Dec 29.

“Announcements made so far by the federal government in response to the Bondi massacre are not nearly enough… You owe us answers. You owe us accountability. And you owe Australians the truth,” said a statement from the families of those involved in the mass shooting, according to media reports.

Reuters could not immediately contact the families for comment.

Mr Albanese, who is facing mounting criticism from opponents who argue his government has not done enough to curb a rise in anti-Semitism, has been resisting calls to set up a royal commission into the attack. He reiterated it would take years for the inquiry to submit the report.

“The government is committed to making sure that we can’t wait years for answers. We need to get on with any changes that are required,” Mr Albanese told reporters, while announcing the terms for the review into the attack.

Mr Albanese said the independent committee will submit the report in April and the Parliament will resume as soon as possible in 2026 to consider any legislation. REUTERS

