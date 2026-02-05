Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia says attempted bombing of national day protest was act of terror

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

People take part in the Invasion Day protest march through Sydney during Australia Day 2026 celebrations, Australia, January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on accusations of hurling a homemade bomb into a crowd of several thousand people in the city of Perth. The bomb did not explode.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SYDNEY - Australian authorities said on Feb 5 they were treating as a terrorism incident an attempt to bomb a rally protesting against the country’s national day on Jan 26, the first such charge in the state of Western Australia.

They arrested a 31-year-old man on accusations of hurling a homemade bomb into a crowd of several thousand people in the city of Perth. No one was injured because the bomb did not explode.

Police and state leader Roger Cook said the man held white supremacist views and the attack was an attempt to target Aboriginal people, one of Australia’s two main Indigenous groups.

“This charge... alleges the attack on Aboriginal people and other peaceful protesters was motivated by hateful, racist ideology,” Mr Cook told a news conference. If proved, it carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Australia Day, which commemorates Britain’s colonisation of the country in 1788, is a public holiday marked by picnics, barbecues and ceremonies for new citizens but it has also attracted criticism from some including in the Indigenous community, with “Invasion Day” protest rallies nationwide.

Polling shows a majority of Australians oppose moving the date of the holiday. REUTERS

More on this topic
Man charged with throwing ‘explosive device’ into Australia Day rally
Homemade bombs thrown before Bondi mass shooting but failed to detonate, police tell court
See more on

Australia

Terrorism

National Day

Protests

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.