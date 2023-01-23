Australia’s health system prime target for hacks, minister says

CANBERRA – Australia’s hospitals and health care system are at a high risk from cyber-attackers targeting citizens’ personal data, the home affairs minister said, adding the country needs to step up its efforts to combat hacking attempts.

Speaking ahead of an international cybersecurity meeting due to be held in Australia within months, Clare O’Neil told Bloomberg News that while protecting citizens’ data is a “core national issue” for the new Labor government, more work needs to be done to end Australia’s perception as a “soft target”.

“The question is, are we tackling the cybersecurity threat with an energy level commensurate to which we’re being attacked? And I would say that we’re not there at the moment,” she said in an interview late last week.

Australia will host an international ransomware task force in early 2023 to bring together countries including the US, Britain and Germany in tackling the growing threat to cybersecurity.

The meeting comes after several hacks of major Australian companies in recent months.

These included communications giant Optus and medical insurer Medibank.

Sensitive information of Australian consumers, including medical information and personal details, were leaked online as a result of the two attacks.

Ms O’Neil, who is also Australia’s cybersecurity minister, said the hacking of Optus and Medibank were a factor in the decision by international leaders to pick Canberra to lead the talks.

“We would be foolish to deny the fact that the exact same attackers – the same actors, same technology – are targeting countries around the world who are just like Australia,” she said. The minister said she had received an official review into the attacks on Optus and Medibank and would be releasing the findings “relatively soon”.

Ms O’Neil said the agenda for the meeting is still being decided among the nearly 40 countries attending.

It would work towards standardising cybersecurity language and exploring ways to share information on ransomware threats.

Already Ms O’Neil said countries in the Pacific are reaching out to Australia for greater assistance with their own cybersecurity.

An attack in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu in November left much of its government’s sites crippled for months.