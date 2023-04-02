Australia’s government strengthens grip with by-election win

MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won a historic victory at a by-election in the state of Victoria, becoming the first government in more than 100 years to take a district off the opposition outside a national vote.

The ruling Labor party’s candidate Mary Doyle was set to win the district of Aston in eastern Melbourne, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp. projections. It reported that Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell called Ms Doyle on Saturday evening to concede defeat, while Mr Albanese congratulated Ms Doyle in a phone call.

The ABC has projected a swing towards Labor of about 6 per cent.

The victory bolsters Mr Albanese’s parliamentary majority and confirms his government’s popularity after 10 months in office amid rising interest rates and inflation.

Following the Aston win, Mr Albanese’s government holds 78 districts in the 151-member House of Representatives. The result comes a week after Labor won an election in New South Wales, the most populous state, meaning the centre-left now controls all seven state and territorial governments on Australia’s mainland. Only the southern island state of Tasmania has a centre-right government.

A by-election is a vote to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of a lawmaker outside a general election, with Saturday’s ballot triggered by former minister Alan Tudge’s resignation from parliament. No government has won a seat off an opposition party at a by-election since 1920, and ahead of the vote, it was expected that the centre-right Liberal Party would retain the district, albeit narrowly.

The loss is likely to spark questions about the performance of Liberal Party leader and former Defence Minister Peter Dutton after less than one year in the role. He has generally stuck to the script of an opposition leader, regularly rejecting government policies, including increased action on climate change.

The ABC said the result is considered a devastating blow for his party, which now only holds three suburban Melbourne seats. It added that former Liberal strategist Tony Barry called the result “cataclysmically bad” for the party.

It also noted that former Labor strategist Kos Samaras said the Chinese community in Aston may have ditched the Liberals because of how unwelcome the Coalition government had made many of them feel in recent years. BLOOMBERG