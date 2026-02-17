Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia rules out repatriating citizens from Syrian camp holding ISIS-affiliated families

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking during a memorial service for victims of the Bondi Beach shooting at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on Jan 22, 2026.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking during a memorial service for victims of the Bondi Beach shooting at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on Jan 22, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Feb 17 his government would not repatriate Australians living in a Syrian camp that holds families of suspected Islamic State militants.

“We have a very firm view that we won’t be providing assistance or repatriation,” Mr Albanese told ABC News.

Thirty-four Australians

released on Feb 16 from a camp in northern Syria

were returned to the detention centre due to “technical reasons,” two sources told Reuters. REUTERS

More on this topic
Australian Parliament returns with moment of silence for Bondi mass shooting victims
Accused Bondi killer Naveed Akram appears in Australia court via video link
See more on

Australia

Anthony Albanese

ISIS

Syria

Terrorism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.