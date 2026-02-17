Australia rules out repatriating citizens from Syrian camp holding ISIS-affiliated families

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking during a memorial service for victims of the Bondi Beach shooting at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on Jan 22, 2026.

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Feb 17 his government would not repatriate Australians living in a Syrian camp that holds families of suspected Islamic State militants.

“We have a very firm view that we won’t be providing assistance or repatriation,” Mr Albanese told ABC News.