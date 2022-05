SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian authorities on Friday (May 20) said they had identified a probable case of monkeypox in a recently returned traveller to Europe, with confirmatory testing underway.

A man in his 40s developed a mild illness several days after arriving back in Sydney with symptoms clinically compatible with monkeypox, New South Wales state health department said.

The man and a household contact are isolating at home, it said in a statement.