Australia reopens but tourism, education sectors face hurdles

At 6.20am yesterday, a flight from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney, allowing a planeload of passengers to disembark and - to their surprise - be greeted by crews of local media keen to record the historic event.

The flight was the first to arrive in Sydney after Australia finally lifted border restrictions that have left the country cut off from the world for almost two years.

The decision to again allow all foreign travellers to enter is set to deliver a much-needed boost to the tourism and university sectors, which have been hit hard by the border closures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

But the biggest smiles at Sydney airport yesterday were on the faces of countless family members who were finally being reunited after months or years apart.

Ms Cindy Moss, who lives in the United States, greeted her daughter, a veterinary nurse who has been living in rural Australia for the past two years.

"I can't tell you how much it means to hug my daughter after all this time," Ms Moss told The Sydney Morning Herald.

But these emotional reunions also highlighted some of the remaining challenges for Australia's international tourism sector, which generated more than A$41.5 billion (S$40.3 billion) in annual spending before the pandemic, but just A$800 million in the year to March 2021.

In 2020, there were 8.8 million international visitors, but just 66,000 arrived in the year to March 2021. This included 2,700 from Singapore, a whopping plunge from the 478,500 in 2019.

As at yesterday, all fully vaccinated international travellers who hold visas can enter Australia without needing to quarantine. But the state of Western Australia will remain closed until March 3.

Universities expressed delight at the border reopening, which has allowed all foreign students to arrive just in time for the start of the new academic year.

Australia began allowing foreign students to return late last year and has already received a steady influx of arrivals. Last week, almost 13,500 foreign students arrived.

A 26-year-old postgraduate architecture student from India, Mr Calvin Fernando, said he was supposed to arrive in Melbourne to start studying at RMIT University in March last year.