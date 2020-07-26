Australia rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea, aligns with US

Fighter jets on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea earlier this month.
Fighter jets on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea earlier this month. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A 2017 photo showing Chinese structures on the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost all of the waterway based on a so-called nine-dash line, a vague delineation from maps dating back to the 1940s.
A 2017 photo showing Chinese structures on the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost all of the waterway based on a so-called nine-dash line, a vague delineation from maps dating back to the 1940s.PHOTO: REUTERS
In formal declaration to UN, Canberra says there's no legal basis to China's claims, construction of artificial islands

SYDNEY • Australia has rejected Beijing's territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea in a formal declaration to the United Nations, aligning itself more closely with the United States in the escalating row.

In a statement filed last Thursday, Australia said there was "no legal basis" to several disputed Chinese claims in the sea including those related to the construction of artificial islands on small shoals and reefs.

"Australia rejects China's claim to 'historic rights' or 'maritime rights and interests' as established in the 'long course of historical practice' in the South China Sea," the declaration read.

"There is no legal basis for China to draw straight baselines connecting the outermost points of maritime features or 'island groups' in the South China Sea, including around the 'Four Sha' or 'continental' or 'outlying' archipelagos."

The declaration comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared as illegal Beijing's pursuit of territory and resources in the South China Sea, explicitly backing the territorial claims of some South-east Asian countries against China's.

Beijing lays claim to almost all of the South China Sea based on a so-called nine-dash line, a vague delineation from maps dating back to the 1940s.

The latest escalation comes ahead of annual talks between Australia and the US, with ministers travelling to Washington for the first time since Australian borders were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meetings come at a "critical time" and it is essential they are held face-to-face, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement yesterday.

US relations with China have markedly deteriorated in recent months, especially over trade disputes, the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

On Friday, Beijing ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to shut in retaliation for the US move to close China's Houston mission over accusations that it is a hub for intellectual property theft.

Ms Payne and Ms Reynolds also penned an article in The Australian newspaper yesterday, labelling national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong last month as "sweeping and vague".

"We face a public health crisis, economic upheaval and resurgent authoritarian regimes using coercion in a bid to gain power and influence at the expense of our freedoms and sovereignty," they wrote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

