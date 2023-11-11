Australia ports operator suffers 'cybersecurity incident', suspends operations

SYDNEY - Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday that the government was working to respond to a cybersecurity incident that forced ports operator DP World Australia to suspend operations at ports in several states.

A DP World Australia spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday that operations at impacted ports were not yet restored.

A statement said the company “began responding to a cybersecurity incident on Friday”.

“Our teams are working diligently to contain the situation and determine the impact on our systems and data,” it said.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday that the government was coordinating a response.

Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator, appointed earlier this year in response to several major data breaches, was managing the official response to the incident, Ms O’Neil said. REUTERS

