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Australia politician admits texting ‘my job is boring’ during meeting

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Mark Parton said he did send the text but denied that it was to a sex worker.

Mark Parton said he did send the text but denied that it was to a sex worker.

PHOTO: MARK PARTON MLA/FACEBOOK

SYDNEY - An Australian politician has been left red-faced after being forced to admit on Aug 6 he texted “my job is boring” and an expletive to a contact during a meeting.

Mark Parton – who leads the opposition Liberal Party in the Australian Capital Territory – was subject this week to a complaint alleging he sent the message to a sex worker, local media reported.

“And f–- my job is boring. Wanna swap,” Parton reportedly wrote, accompanied by a picture of a committee meeting in July, according to the Canberra Times.

After initially denying the complaint in full as a “smear”, he told national broadcaster ABC on Aug 6 that he did send the text but denied that it was to a sex worker.

He did not say who the message was sent to and defended it, arguing he was still “holding the government to account”.

“There’s a hell of a lot of private messages that are sent from a hell of a lot of people in the context of sitting days and hearings,” he said.

The complaint has been dismissed, he added.

Parton’s office did not respond to a request for comment from AFP. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.