Two in custody, multiple injured after gunshots reported at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Videos circulating on X appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

SYDNEY - Australian Police said on Dec 14 two people were in custody after reports of gunshots at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The New South Wales ambulance services said they had rushed 13 people to different Sydney hospitals after treating multiple people at the scene.

“The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,” New South Wales police stated in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said multiple people had been injured after gunmen opened fire just after 6.30pm local time (4.30pm Singapore time) as hundreds attended a Jewish festival at the beach.

Television networks Sky and ABC aired footage showing people lying on the ground.

“I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere,” 30-year-old local Harry Wilson, who witnessed the shooting, told the Herald.

Mr Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News in an interview that the shooting happened at an event at the beach celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which began at sundown.

“This is the Jewish community at its best coming together to mark a happy occasion. If we were targeted deliberately in this way, it’s something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It’s a horrific thing,” he said, adding his media adviser had been wounded in the attack.

Another video showed two men pressed onto the ground by uniformed police on a small pedestrian bridge. Officers could be seen trying to resuscitate on one of the men. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

“We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police,” said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Singapore’s High Commission in Canberra urged Singaporeans in the vicinity of Bondi Beach near Sydney to monitor news from official sources and heed local authorities’ advice.

Those requiring help can contact local police by calling 000, or the high commission duty officer for emergency consular assistance on +61 414 733 944.

The attack came almost exactly 11 years after a lone gunman took 18 people hostage at the Lindt Cafe in Sydney. Two hostages and the gunman were killed after a 16-hour standoff. REUTERS

