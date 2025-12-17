Australia police charge alleged Bondi Beach gunman with 59 offences, including terror

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Sajid Akram (foreground, in white pants) and his son Naveed opened fire on people at a Jewish festival at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Dec 14.

SYDNEY - Police in Australia said on Dec 17 that they had charged a man who allegedly opened fire on a Jewish event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach with 59 offences, including a terror charge.

“Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community,” New South Wales state police said.

“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia,” they said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State group.

Sajid Akram , 50, and his son Naveed , 24, opened fire on people on a Jewish festival at the famed surf beach on the evening of Dec 14, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more , according to authorities.

Sajid was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Naveed emerged from a coma on Dec 16 after ‍also being shot by police.

The charges were announced as funerals of the victims began on Dec 17, including that of Rabbi Eli Schlanger where hundreds of mourners have gathered.

Meanwhile, the Philippines said on Dec 17 there was no evidence that the country was being used for terrorist training, a day after it was revealed that the two gunmen had spent November on a southern island known for Islamist insurgencies .

“No evidence has been presented to support claims that the country was used for terrorist training,” presidential spokeswoman Claire Castro said, reading from a National Security Council statement.

“There is no validated report or confirmation that individuals involved in the Bondi Beach incident received any form of training in the Philippines,” she said. REUTERS, AFP