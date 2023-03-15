Australia PM visits Fiji to discuss nuclear submarines, regional security

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met his Fiji counterpart in Suva on Wednesday to press Canberra’s message that its US$245 billion (S$329 billion) nuclear-powered submarine programme does not violate its nuclear non-proliferation commitments.

Australia is party to a nuclear-free zone treaty with 12 other South Pacific nations, including Fiji, in a region where sensitivity over nuclear weapons is high because of the effects of nuclear weapons tests by the United States and France.

The strategically located region has been a focus of rising tensions between the United States and China over Beijing’s ambitions to increase its security presence.

China this month renewed its diplomatic push for Pacific island countries to cooperate with Beijing on security, after a proposed 10-nation deal was rebuffed in June.

Mr Albanese met Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Wednesday to discuss regional security, a day after unveiling details of the Aukus submarine programme in San Diego with the leaders of the United States and Britain.

Australia will buy three US Virginia-class submarines early next decade. British and US nuclear-powered submarines will also be deployed in Australia from 2027.