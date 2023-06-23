Australia PM says no threat from Russian diplomat squatting on site of proposed embassy

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday that the contested site of a proposed Russian embassy was secure, after it emerged that a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land following the government’s decision to cancel the lease.

Earlier in June, Australia passed a law to prevent Russia from moving its embassy from a Canberra suburb to a prime site close to Parliament and the Chinese Embassy, citing national security concerns.

An unidentified Russian diplomat has been living for several days in a portable building on the land previously held by Moscow, The Australian newspaper reported.

He has been ordering food deliveries to the site while being watched by the Australian Federal Police, the newspaper said.

It reported that the man could not be evicted as he holds diplomatic immunity.

Mr Albanese told reporters on Friday that the lease’s cancellation satisfied any security concerns and he was not worried about the current stand-off.

“Australia will stand up for our values, and we will stand up for our national security, and a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security,” Mr Albanese said. “The site is secure, and we are comfortable with our position.”

A Russian Embassy spokesman declined to comment about the diplomat when contacted on Friday by Bloomberg News, saying only that the mission is still seeking legal advice on the lease cancellation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 15 that Australia was engaging in “Russophobic hysteria” in cancelling the lease, the state-run Tass news agency reported, adding that there may be reciprocal actions taken by Moscow.

Mr Albanese said on Friday that the government expected “Russia would not be happy with our response” and processes were under way to “formalise possession” of the Canberra site.

“Russia hasn’t been real good at the law lately,” Mr Albanese added.

Moscow on Wednesday barred 48 Australians from entering Russia, in what it said was retaliation for Australia’s own long-running sanctions regime against the country. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG