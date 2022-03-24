Australia PM Morrison flags concerns over Putin's plans to attend G-20 meeting

Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said Mr Putin intends to attend the G-20 summit. PHOTO: REUTERS
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday (March 24) said he has been raising concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to attend the next G-20 summit in Indonesia this year.

"The idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin, who the United States are already in the position of calling out (for) war crimes in Ukraine, for me is a step too far," Mr Morrison said during a media briefing.

Russia's ambassador to Indonesia on Wednesday said Mr Putin intends to attend the G-20 summit, dismissing suggestions by some G-20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.

This is a developing story.

