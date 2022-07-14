Australia PM 'confident' no China navy base planned for Solomons

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is "very confident" there won't be a Chinese military base built in the Solomon Islands, after meeting with Solomons' leader Manasseh Sogavare.

Albanese and Prime Minister Sogavare embraced warmly ahead of discussions on the sidelines of the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji on Wednesday (July 13) afternoon, their first meeting since the Australian leader was elected in May.

Australia has been a close security and economic partner of the Solomon Islands but the relationship was shaken in April by news that the Pacific nation had signed a security agreement with the Chinese government.

A leaked draft version of the deal would allow Chinese warships safe harbour in the Solomon Islands, just 2,000km from Australia's coast. Details of the final agreement have not been made public.

Albanese said his meeting with Sogavare had been "constructive", during an appearance on Australia's Today morning show on Thursday, adding he was "very confident" a Chinese military base would not be built in the Solomon Islands as a result of the new security agreement.

Australia respected the Solomon Islands as a "sovereign nation" which could make its own diplomatic agreements, however he he had advocated to Sogavare on behalf of Australia's national interests.

"The interests of Australia would not be served by having a military base so close to where Australia is," he said on Today.

In an effort to combat China's growing influence in the Pacific, US Vice-President Kamala Harris announced increased funding for the region and an enlarged diplomatic presence in a virtual address to the Pacific Islands Forum on Wednesday.

The Forum will wrap up with a leaders' retreat and press conference on Thursday. Albanese is hoping to convince Pacific nations to support Australia's bid to hold a United Nations COP climate conference in coming years, promoting his government's commitment to further cut emissions by 2030.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Australia needed to be more ambitious in its commitment to fighting climate change.

"Out of the duty I owe every young person in the Pacific, I have urged @AlboMP to go further for our family's shared future by aligning Australia's commitment to the 1.5 degree target," the Fiji leader said.