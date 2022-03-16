Australia plans rare earths boost to challenge China 'dominance'

PERTH (BLOOMBERG) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce funding for rare earths refining on Wednesday (March 16), including vital components for high-tech batteries, as the nation works with its US ally to diversify sources of the important minerals away from China.

Campaigning in Western Australia ahead of a federal election due by May 21, Morrison will announce A$243 million (S$239 million) for four new projects, including a new nickel manganese cobalt battery material refinery hub in the Kalgoorie region and a vanadium refinery project led by Australian Vanadium Ltd.

The funding is part of a growing push by Mr Morrison and his government to encourage self-reliance in important supply chains.

In the announcement, Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said while Australia had some of the world's largest reserves of rare earths, China dominated around 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the industry globally.

"This initiative is designed to address that dominance," he said in the statement. "These projects are not only game-changers for the local region with the creation of new jobs, they will also open up incredible export opportunities."

The US and its allies have been concerned for years about China's attempt to control rare earths markets, worrying it could use its dominance to restrict access to important minerals needed for high-tech manufacturing.

Beijing is consolidating the sector by merging key producers to strengthen its control over a global industry it has dominated for decades, and this year told producers of electronics and magnet materials to bring surging prices under control.

In September, Mr Morrison's government announced a A$2 billion loan facility in a bid to develop more critical minerals projects.

And while encouraging partnerships with allies to develop new sources of the crucial metals through forums such as the Quad security partnership, the Biden administration last month announced a "Made in America" strategy to bolster domestic output.

Rare earths are 17 chemically related elements that have magnetic and fluorescent properties. They include neodymium and praseodymium- used in high-power magnets - and yttrium, used in targeting systems. While they're not as rare as gold or silver, the elements aren't often found in large volumes and require intensive processing to produce materials for end users.

Mr Morrison's announcement comes as he is struggling in opinion polling ahead of a likely May election.

In recent weeks, the Australian leader has made high-profile announcements on national security spending, including a A$10 billion naval base, aimed at boosting Australia's domestic manufacturing industry and the country's self-reliance in the region.