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Australia ‘outraged’ over Israel decision to close probe into aid worker killings

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said they learnt of Israel’s decision to close the probe moments before it was announced.

SYDNEY – Australia’s top diplomat said on Aug 20 she was “outraged” by Israel’s decision to not pursue a criminal investigation into the killing of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom and her colleagues in Gaza.

Australia will summon Israel’s ambassador Hillel Newman over the move and has asked Canberra’s envoy in the country to “convey our views directly” to the government there, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement

“The Australian Government learnt of Israel’s decision late last night, moments before it was announced, on World Humanitarian Day – which is especially insulting to Zomi’s loved ones, humanitarians and all Australians,” Wong said.

Frankcom was among a group of seven World Central Kitchen staff killed in April 2024 when their aid convoy was mistakenly hit by an Israeli air strike.

Their deaths triggered global outrage and a renewed push to ensure the safety of aid workers in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously admitted that the military had “unintentionally” killed the volunteers.

But Israel’s military announced on Aug 19 criminal investigations would not be launched into their deaths.

“Zomi represented the best of Australia. Her courage deserves to be celebrated. Her family deserves justice,” Wong said in response.

“This decision falls far short of the accountability we expect.” AFP