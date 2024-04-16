Australia welcomes French hero in mall stabbing incident as ‘citizen’

SYDNEY – Australia’s prime minister suggested on April 16 that a visiting Frenchman, who heroically fended off a knife-wielding Sydney mall attacker using only a bollard, could be offered citizenship.

Mr Damien Guerot has been dubbed “bollard man” and a “hero” of the April 13 attack that killed six people and wounded a dozen more.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese singled Mr Guerot out for praise on April 16, thanking him for his “extraordinary bravery” in confronting Joel Cauchi on an escalator and preventing the 40-year-old attacker from reaching more victims.

“I say this to Damien Guerot, who is dealing with his visa applications... you are welcome here, you are welcome to stay for as long as you like,” Mr Albanese said.

“This is someone who we would welcome becoming an Australian citizen, although that would, of course, be a loss for France. We thank him for his extraordinary bravery.”

Mr Albanese added: “It says a lot about the nature of humanity, at a time when we are facing difficult issues, that someone who is not a citizen of this country stood bravely at the top of those escalators and stopped this perpetrator from getting onto another floor and potentially inflicting further carnage on citizens.”

Australians have been shocked by the April 13 attack that took place in a busy shopping mall in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Five women and one Pakistani security guard were killed during the rampage, which has not been blamed on terrorism.

Police are investigating whether Cauchi, who had a history of mental illness, targeted women specifically.