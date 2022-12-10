Australia, Japan reaffirm Indo-Pacific commitment, military ties

HAMADA, Japan - Australia and Japan reaffirmed a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region after a meeting of senior leaders in Tokyo.

The two nations agreed “to realise a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive and resilient, where sovereignty and international law, including universal human rights, are upheld”, according to a communique published on Saturday in Sydney.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles met with their respective Japanese counterparts, Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi and Mr Yasukazu Hamada, on Friday.

The nations agreed to “continuing effective and practical cooperation in the Pacific, including working within established Pacific architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum, to address the needs and priorities of Pacific island countries”, according to the statement.

The work will include further collaboration to support infrastructure, connectivity and maritime security needs, it said.

The two nations also agreed to deepen security and defence cooperation, and build greater interoperability. This will include unit exchanges and more complex exercises, including the possible deployment of F-35 fighter aircraft in either country.

Specifically, there will be consideration of “manoeuvre deployment training of Japan’s F-35s with an eye to future rotational deployment of Japan’s fighters including F-35s in Australia, while welcoming Royal Australian Air Force F-35s coming to Japan next year for the first time to participate in Exercise Bushido Guardian”. BLOOMBERG