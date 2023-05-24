Australia, India to seek closer economic ties, critical minerals cooperation

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Sydney on Wednesday to discuss regional security and economic ties.

The two leaders also signed a migration deal to boost Indian student and business travel to Australia.

In addition, they discussed the impact of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine on developing countries, particularly food and fuel security, Indian officials said.

Mr Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Mr Albanese travelled to India.

India and Australia are members of the Quad group of nations, which also includes Japan and the United States, and Mr Modi had been due to attend a Quad leaders’ meeting in Sydney.

But that meeting was held on the sidelines a Group of Seven summit in Tokyo instead.

That is because US President Joe Biden had to return directly to Washington to deal with a domestic debt ceiling crisis.

“Quad leaders stand together for an open, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region... where all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace,” Mr Albanese told reporters after a bilateral meeting with Mr Modi.

Mr Albanese said he and Mr Modi had also discussed trade, migration and renewable energy, and the two nations had established a hydrogen task force to expand cooperation on clean energy.

Australia, whose largest trading partner is China, is seeking to diversify its export markets, including forging closer trade ties with India.

India is Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner, while around 750,000 people in Australia claim Indian ancestry.

Mr Modi said they had discussed increasing cooperation on mining and critical minerals, and would work towards a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

“We talked about taking the Australia-India comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights in the next decade,” he told reporters.

Indian officials later said the next round of trade negotiations will be in June and July.

A migration agreement “will further strengthen our living bridge”, Mr Modi said, referring to the Indian diaspora in Australia, which is the second-largest and fastest-growing diaspora group in the country.