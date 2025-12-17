Australia holds first funeral for Bondi Beach attack victims

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial in honour of the victims of the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 16.

SYDNEY - Australia will hold the first funeral on Dec 17 for victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting , with huge crowds expected to grieve two rabbis slain in the attack.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed opened fire on people on a Jewish festival at the famed surf beach on the evening of Dec 14 , killing 15 people and wounding dozens more, according to authorities.

Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl, two Holocaust survivors, and a married couple shot dead as they tried to thwart the attack.

Father-of-five Eli Schlanger, known as the “Bondi rabbi”, will be the first mourned in a service at Chabad of Bondi Synagogue.

Rabbi Schlanger was a chaplain who served in prisons and hospitals, according to a website of the Chabad movement, which represents a branch of Hasidic Jews and organised the Bondi event.

“Anyone who knew him knew that he was the very best of us,” said Mr Alex Ryvchin from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

The Chabad of Bondi Synagogue will then hold a second funeral for 39-year-old rabbi Yaakov Levitan in the afternoon.

Levitan was a father of four renowned for his charitable work, the Chabad movement said.

Large crowds are expected to pack the synagogues to pay their respects.

Sowing panic

Authorities said the attack was designed to sow panic among the nation’s Jews.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the father-and-son gunmen had been radicalised by an “ideology of hate” .

“It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State ideology,” he told national broadcaster ABC on Dec 16 .

Questions are mounting over whether authorities could have acted earlier to foil the attack.

Naveed Akram, reportedly an unemployed bricklayer, came to the attention of Australia’s intelligence agency in 2019.

But he was not considered to be an imminent threat at the time and largely fell off the radar.

Police are investigating whether the pair met with Islamist extremists in a visit to the Philippines weeks before the attack.

Manila’s immigration department has confirmed to AFP that they spent almost all of November in the Philippines, with their final destination listed as Davao.

The province, on the southern island of Mindanao, has a long history of Islamist insurgencies.

Carrying long-barrelled guns, the duo fired upon the Bondi beachfront for 10 minutes before police shot and killed 50-year-old Sajid.

Naveed, 24, was also shot and remained in hospital under police guard.

He woke from a coma on the night of Dec 16 , local media reported.

Australia’s leaders have agreed to toughen laws that allowed father Sajid to own six guns.

Mass shootings have been rare in Australia since a lone gunman killed 35 people in the tourist town of Port Arthur in 1996.

That attack sparked a world-leading crackdown that included a gun buyback scheme and limits on semi-automatic weapons.

But in recent years Australia has documented a steady rise in privately owned firearms.

The attack has also revived allegations that Australia is dragging its feet in the fight against antisemitism.

“I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address on Dec 16 .

“They would do well to heed our warnings,” he added. “I demand action – now.” AFP