Australia highlights climate credentials ahead of COP28

SYDNEY - Australia is within “striking distance” of its United Nations emissions reduction goals thanks to a raft of new decarbonisation policies, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Nov 30 as he prepared to travel to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit.

New government modelling released on Nov 30 projects emissions will fall to 42 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, versus the 40 per cent reduction forecast in 2022.

Mr Bowen said the progress has put Australia in a good position to achieve its 43 per cent by 2030 goal, which is an increase on the previous conservative government’s policy of 26 per cent to 28 per cent.

The modelling includes a variety of programmes announced by the government to cut emissions, including a plan last week to underwrite 32 gigawatts of new wind, solar and battery deployment.

The centre-left Labor government is trying to rid Australia, one of the world’s top coal and natural gas exporters, of a reputation for half-hearted action on climate change acquired under previous conservative governments.

“Unlike years gone past – Australians can be proud that there is a government which not only has a comprehensive plan for action at home but will be pushing for stronger action globally,” Mr Bowen, who is also Climate Change Minister, told Parliament.

Mr Bowen said Australia backs a plan to triple global renewable energy. Australia will also push for all major economies to provide cash for a global climate damage fund, “not a list set in 1992,” a reference to calls for countries including China and the United Arab Emirates to also contribute.

Speaking about the emissions reduction plans, Mr Bowen said the government would introduce fuel efficiency standards for light vehicles, but a proposal for net-zero by 2040 was “premature” given no other sector had such targets.

Australia and Russia are the only advanced economies without fuel efficiency standards.

Transport emissions, of which light vehicles make up almost two-thirds, rose 7.8 per cent from 2022, the Nov 30 modelling showed. REUTERS