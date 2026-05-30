Australia extends measure that releases petrol and diesel from domestic reserves

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CANBERRA - Australia on May 30 extended a measure that releases petrol and diesel from domestic reserves, Energy Minister Chris Bowen ​said, as the country continues to grapple ‌with the impact of the Iran war on energy supplies.

The measure – a 20 per cent temporary reduction to fuel companies’ minimum stockholding obligations, freeing up to 762 million ⁠litres of petrol and diesel – has been extended until September.

It was first introduced in March to help counter fuel shortages, particularly in regional areas, and was due to expire in July.

“I’ve reached a judgment that it’s best to provide that ongoing flexibility,” Mr Bowen said in televised remarks.

As at May 30, Australia had 48 days of petrol, 36 days of diesel and 30 days of jet fuel ​in reserve, the highest level since the conflict in Iran broke out in February, he said, describing the reserves as “remarkable in the face of very tight international supply chains”. REUTERS