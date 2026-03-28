Australia-EU trade deal seeks to forge critical minerals alliance in hedge against China

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after a joint sitting in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra on March 24.

– The free trade agreement (FTA) between Australia and the European Union this week comes as a long-awaited breakthrough after more than eight years of negotiations.

But beyond the tariff cuts and improved market access, its real significance lies in something more strategic: securing supply chains for critical minerals.

The deal appears less driven by the traditional logic of free trade than by a shared need to reduce dependence on China.

For the EU, it opens a credible alternative source for minerals essential to its green transition and, increasingly, its defence industry. For Australia, it offers a way to leverage its resource wealth through a strategic partnership rather than raw material exports.

The EU and Australia also signed a separate security and defence partnership covering cyberthreats, hybrid warfare and maritime security, a signal analysts see as more than symbolic.

The FTA, the EU’s third major trade deal in recent months after pacts with India and Indonesia, eliminates tariffs on goods ranging from wine and cheese to textiles and automobiles. But it is the provisions covering lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements that both sides regard as the real prize.

“Australia is a wealthy market, but it’s small for the EU overall, ” said Dr Naoise McDonagh, senior lecturer in trade and geopolitics at Edith Cowan University, referring to the limited growth potential for the EU’s market share.

“The key to get this over the line now is preferential access to Australia’s mineral supply. This is going to help the EU’s critical minerals strategy,” he added.

The stakes are particularly high for Europe.

As it accelerates a green transition and ramps up defence industrial capacity, the pressing concern of securing reliable supplies of critical mineral inputs has been made more acute by its heavy dependence on China for processing and refining. Beijing’s sweeping export controls on rare earths in 2025 delivered a sharp reminder of Europe’s vulnerability.

A China-sized challenge

Against that backdrop, an alternative supply chain strategy is beginning to take concrete shape.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced cooperation on four major projects covering the production of rare earths, lithium and tungsten.

Speaking alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, she said both sides were “building on our work with allies towards a ‘buyers’ club’ and building on the critical raw materials partnerships we launched two years ago”.

The commitment to a buyers’ club – a coalition of allied countries to coordinate investment in critical minerals supplies – is among the most significant outcomes of the deal, according to Dr John Coyne, director of the National Security Program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute think-tank.

He said it would create demand for offtake and address the challenge of price volatility, while reflecting a shift towards greater precision in policymaking.

“The majority of agreements struck over the last several years have lacked a sense of granularity,” Dr Coyne said. “The EU agreement shows real progress because it specifically targets lithium and rare earth elements. That is the big strategic move.”

The decision targets a formidable problem: China dominates global rare earth processing with a share of 80 per cent to 90 per cent, giving it significant leverage over supply chains. Market forces alone have long struggled to unlock an alternative, with one of the biggest constraints being the difficulty of financing new projects.

“Without the offtake, it’s hard to get the financing. Without the financing, it’s hard to get the offtake,” said Dr McDonagh. “Because China regularly manipulates the global market, private capital has not wanted to finance rare earths. Without government intervention, you’re not going to have alternative supply.”

Australia’s opportunity

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable welcomed the deal, saying it provides a “strong platform for increased EU investment into Australian mining projects, downstream processing and critical minerals supply chains”.

For Australia, the agreement creates a clear opening to move further up the critical minerals value chain – a longstanding ambition that has gained urgency as supply chains become more strategic.

The shift is already taking shape on the ground.

Lynas, a mining company backed by early Japanese investment that kept it alive through a period of Chinese-induced price suppression, is now the largest producer of rare earths outside China.

Iluka Resources, with A$1.6 billion (S$1.4 billion) in government loans, is building a major rare earths processing hub north of Perth to convert ore into separated rare earth oxides for export.

Canberra has also moved to reduce dependency on China in specific sectors, with its Foreign Investment Review Board increasingly blocking Chinese capital from the critical minerals sector.

But for all the strategic repositioning and trade diversification, Dr McDonagh cautioned that Australia’s deep economic ties with China cannot simply be wished away.

“There is no method for serious de-risking from China. You have to manage that relationship,” he said. “The consequences of decoupling would be impoverishment for Australian exports.”

That tension lies at the heart of Australia’s position in an increasingly fragmented global economy and reflects a broader shift in how trade itself is being understood.

“The line between economics, trade and security has become increasingly blurred,” said Dr Coyne.

He added that blind faith in global markets to secure supply chains has been repeatedly exposed – during Covid-19, by Beijing’s rare earth controls, and now by the global fuel crisis. Sovereignty over critical supply chains will not emerge from market forces alone.

Yet even with that shift under way, the scale of what is being attempted should not be underestimated. Rebuilding supply chains is a complex, long-term undertaking that will test both political resolve and market patience.

“It took the Chinese Communist Party more than two decades to gain the control they have,” said Dr Coyne. “To create alternative, resilient supply chains is going to take time. We’re about three steps into a journey; we’ve got many to go.”