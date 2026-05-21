Australia ‘disappointed’ by Chinese owner’s resistance to forced port sale

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Private Chinese company Landbridge acquired a 99 year lease to Darwin Port in 2015, prompting criticism of Australia from then-US president Barack Obama.

SYDNEY - Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles said on May 21 that Canberra was “disappointed” the Chinese leaseholder of the strategic Darwin Port was challenging efforts to return it to local ownership.

Private Chinese company Landbridge acquired a 99 year lease to Darwin Port in 2015, prompting criticism of Australia from then-US president Barack Obama.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged in 2025 to return the northern port – which sits across the harbour from a defence base hosting 2,000 US Marines annually and tarmacs upgraded for US bomber aircraft – to Australian ownership.

In April, Landbridge’s billionaire owner Ye Cheng lodged a complaint in the World Bank’s tribunal for investment disputes, alleging Australia’s push for the company to sell the port had breached its free trade agreement with China and was taking a discriminatory approach.

“We’re committed to putting the Port of Darwin back into Australian hands,” Mr Marles told reporters on May 21 on a visit to Darwin.

“We’re disappointed about the steps that have been taken to put this toward the place of an international tribunal. Obviously, we will do everything in our power to defend that matter,” he said.

Mr Marles also noted the US military was committed to “doing more from Darwin”.

Darwin is Australia’s closest port to Asia, and cargo shipments of commodities including iron ore and liquefied natural gas to China have dominated trade ties.

In January, China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian warned if Landbridge were forced to leave the port it could impact wider trade and investment between China and Australia. AFP