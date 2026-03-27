Australia defends Middle East efforts after Trump criticism

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Sydney - Australia on March 27 defended its efforts to help the United States and other allies in the Middle East, after President Donald Trump condemned Canberra’s contributions as “not great”.

Mr Trump has urged friendly nations such as South Korea, Japan and Australia to dispatch warships to secure crucial oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although many have baulked at Mr Trump’s proposal, the US president singled out Australia as he vented his frustrations over the lack of support.

“Australia was not great. I was a little surprised by Australia”, he said on March 26 during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Australian defence minister Richard Marles said Canberra had done all it was asked, suggesting Washington had not formally requested naval support.

“The one request we’ve had from the United States is to provide support for the Gulf states,” he told Australia’s Nine News.

“Which is, in fact, what we are doing – and that’s where we see our national interest.”

Australia had deployed a long-range military surveillance plane to help the United Arab Emirates defend against Iranian strikes, Mr Marles said.

War has engulfed much of the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb 28. AFP