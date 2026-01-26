Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia Day marked by ‘Invasion Day’ rallies, anti-immigration protests

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man holds an Australian Aboriginal flag as protestors gather for an "Invasion Day" rally on Australia's national day in Melbourne, Australia.

A man holds an Australian Aboriginal flag as protestors gather for an "Invasion Day" rally on Australia's national day in Melbourne, Australia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SYDNEY - Thousands marked Australia’s national day on Jan 26 by attending

“Invasion Day” rallies

in support of Indigenous Australians and calling for unity, while separate anti-immigration protests also drew crowds.

Australia Day commemorates the day Britain established the state of New South Wales as a penal colony, with the arrival in Sydney of ships bringing colonists and convicts.

However, for many Indigenous Australians, who make up about 4 per cent of the country’s 27 million people, the holiday is known as “Invasion Day” and marks the destruction of their cultures by European settlers.

At Sydney’s Hyde Park, the annual “Invasion Day” rally started at 10am local time with a tribute to those killed by a gunman in a NSW rural town last week.

Indigenous speakers also talked about land repatriation, the high number of deaths of Aboriginal people in police custody and the need to stay united against increasing nationalism with the right-wing opposition in disarray and Pauline Hanson’s populist

One Nation party rising in the polls

.

Australia – where one in two people is either born overseas or has a parent born overseas – has seen record-high immigration in recent years, fuelling discontent among some voters amid soaring costs of living and a housing shortage.

“We need a coalition of all new Australians because if it wasn’t for immigrants, Australia would have perished,” Aboriginal woman Gwenda Stanley told the rally, as she condemned Ms Hanson.

“So don’t just stand with us today. Stand with us every day.”

Every year on Jan 26, protesters rally against the mistreatment of Indigenous people, demanding the government drop the Australia Day celebrations or move the date.

However, a survey by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper on Jan 25 showed a record number of Australians wanting to maintain the holiday on the same date.

Nearby, anti-immigration demonstrations began at noon as protesters, estimated in the hundreds by local media, arrived carrying Australian flags on poles.

March for Australia, which has been criticised for alleged links to neo-Nazi groups, organised the demonstration.

Similar events – “Invasion Day” rallies and March for Australia protests – are being held across the country.

Earlier in the day, in a speech as he presided over an Australia Day citizenship ceremony, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for unity, not division. REUTERS

More on this topic
Monuments defaced as Australia Day protests ramp up
Thousands in Australia march against immigration, government condemns rally
See more on

Australia

Protests

National Day

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.