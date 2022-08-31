Australia cuts Covid-19 isolation times, eases mask rules

Australia previously rolled out some of the world's most stringent Covid-19 restrictions. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
12 min ago

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia on Wednesday (Aug 31) announced mandatory Covid-19 isolation would be cut to five days and mask requirements lifted on domestic flights - the most significant easing of restrictions in months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country's still-stringent Covid-19 rules would be relaxed slightly from Sept 9, when isolation periods would be reduced from seven days, giving some relief to businesses struggling with chronic labour shortages.

"This was a proportionate response at this point in the pandemic," Albanese said.

Australia previously rolled out some of the world's most stringent Covid-19 restrictions, sealing off its international borders for two years and locking down most major cities for months on end.

The strategy worked for much of the pandemic but since January there has been an enormous leap in detected cases - which have now surpassed 10 million.

Deaths have also risen, but high vaccination rates have limited fatalities to 14,000 since the virus first emerged, comparatively low in a country of almost 26 million people.

With workers frequently forced to isolate and fewer people moving to Australia, staff shortages are common.

The country's unemployment rate has fallen to 3.4 per cent, after workers snapped up jobs.

Albanese said the relaxed rules would only apply to people without Covid-19 symptoms.

"Clearly, if you have symptoms, we want people to stay home. We want people to act responsibly."

More On This Topic
Australia's winter Covid-19 wave may have peaked early, health minister says
Long Covid costs Australia millions of working days
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top