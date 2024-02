SYDNEY - At family dinners, Ms Michelle Foster, a mother of two in Sydney, has recently changed the way she serves meals. Nowadays, she dishes out smaller servings, hoping to save enough leftovers for another meal later in the week.

Ms Foster, 55, who lives with her husband and two sons, aged 17 and 21, said she has been trying to scale back her shopping expenses due to the soaring cost of groceries in Australia, particularly meat, which has taken a heavy toll on the family’s finances.