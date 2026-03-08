Australia could help protect Gulf states from Iran attacks: Foreign Minister

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australia backed the US-Israeli strikes as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Follow our live coverage here.

SYDNEY - Australia will consider a request by Gulf states for assistance against Iranian drone and missile attacks, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on March 8 .

Speaking to national broadcaster ABC, Ms Wong said “we’ve had many countries which are non-participants have been attacked by Iran through this... we have been asked for assistance”.

Asked whether that meant assistance in protecting them from Iranian drone and missile attacks, Ms Wong said “correct”.

“We will work through that in accordance with the position I have outlined, which is, we are not participating in offensive action against Iran, and we’ve made clear we would not participate in any ground troop deployment into Iran,” she said.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran last week that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

The attacks have forced busy Gulf hubs including Dubai and Doha to suspend flights, leaving passengers stranded around the world.

Australia backed the US-Israeli strikes as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

It has a small military presence in the Middle East – around 100 personnel, many stationed at the Al Minhad base in the UAE.

Officials have said Canberra has no plans to take part in any military action against Iran.

But the country has close military ties with the United States.

As of February , around 70 Australian military personnel are currently serving on American nuclear submarines, Canberra has said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that three Australian personnel had been on board a US submarine when it sank an Iranian ship on March 4 .

The personnel were on the submarine as part of training arrangements under AUKUS, a multi-decade defence pact with Britain and the United States, Albanese said. AFP