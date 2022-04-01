Australia confronts 'great' defence fear as China inks Pacific security deal

SYDNEY - Australian defence planners have always insisted that one of the nation's principal security objectives is to prevent a rival power from setting up a military base in the south Pacific.

So officials in Canberra were alarmed this week when the government of Solomon Islands, a Pacific nation off Australia's north-east coast, confirmed that it would enter a security pact with Beijing - a move that would allow Chinese security forces to be deployed there and could enable the establishment of a Chinese base.