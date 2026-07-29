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Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu spreading in native bird population

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Officials are expecting further detections of the virus in Australian wildlife moving foward.

Officials are expecting further detections of the virus in Australian wildlife moving forward.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Australia confirms local transmission of H5N1 bird flu among native greater crested terns in South Australia.
  • No mass bird deaths reported yet, but further detections in wildlife are expected, says Agriculture Minister Julie Collins.
  • Four states have detected H5N1 cases since 2021, but Australia's poultry industry remains free of infection so far.

AI generated

SYDNEY – Australia said on July 29 the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus is being transmitted locally in the native bird population, raising concerns that the disease is beginning to spread more widely after it first appeared in the country in June.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Julie Collins said at a news conference that transmission had occurred between greater crested terns in South Australia state.

“While there remains no evidence of any mass mortalities at this point in time, we do expect, with this local transmission, that there will be further detections in Australian wildlife,” Collins said.

She added that there were currently no infections in Australia’s poultry industry.

Four states in Australia have detected cases of the strain that has spread through wild bird and mammal populations globally since 2021, killing millions, infecting poultry and dairy farms and some farmworkers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.