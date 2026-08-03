Australia confirms first mass-mortality event from H5 bird flu in native seabirds

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There has been no evidence yet of the virus on Australia’s farms.

SYDNEY – Australia warned on Aug 3 against the risk of a wider spread of H5N1 bird flu after its first mass-mortality episode among seabirds killed about 50 greater crested terns off the coast south of Adelaide.

However, there is no evidence yet of the virus on Australia’s farms, many of which have locked down to safeguard poultry flocks since it was first detected in June.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said testing confirmed H5N1 bird flu in a group of 49 dead and 35 sick terns found by helicopter surveillance on rocks off Cape Jaffa, 250km from Adelaide on July 31.

“Australians should expect to see more spread and larger numbers now of wildlife being affected,” she told reporters in Canberra, the capital.

“This is the first confirmed case of a mass mortality,” she added. “Once the H5 bird flu is spreading in wildlife and the natural environment, it is not possible to avoid significant losses, which is what we’re starting to see now.”

Australia’s tally of 74 confirmed cases is spread as wide as the states of Western Australia and Queensland, though most cases were in South Australia, Collins said.

Australia and New Zealand, which saw its first H5N1 case in July, have spent years preparing for the virus, with steps such as tighter biosecurity at farms, testing of shore birds, vaccinating vulnerable species and war-gaming response plans.

The virus has in recent years killed hundreds of millions of birds and mammals, causing billions of dollars in losses to poultry farmers, infecting cattle in the United States, and littering beaches with the corpses of birds and seals.

H5N1 bird flu can infect humans who come into contact with infected animals. But the number of cases worldwide is small and officials say the risk to humans is low. REUTERS