Australia committed to retaking ownership of Darwin port, Albanese says

The Northern Territory government sold Darwin Port to Chinese company Landbridge for A$506 million (S$446.4 million) in 2015, a move criticised by the US.

- Australia was committed to returning a key northern port leased for 99 years to a Chinese company to Australian ownership, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Jan 28 after Beijing’s envoy to Canberra warned of trade reprisals.

The awarding of the contract came just a few years after the US posted the first of a rotating group of US Marines in Darwin.

The US and Australia are expanding air bases in Australia’s north to host US bombers.

Speaking in Timor-Leste on an official visit on Jan 28, Mr Albanese said his government had made it clear it wanted the port returned to Australian ownership .

“We are committed to making sure that that port goes back into Australian hands because that is in our national interest,” he said.

The port’s owner, Landbridge Australia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in November 2025 the port was in a strong financial position.

China’s ambassador in Canberra, Mr Xiao Qian, told reporters at an annual press briefing on Jan 28 that Beijing would “take measures to protect the Chinese company’s interests” if a sale of the port was forced.

“Should Landbridge be forced to leave that port, I think it might also affect the substantive investment, cooperation and trade between Chinese companies and that part of Australia,” the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported Mr Xiao as saying.

It is not the first time Mr Xiao has criticised Mr Albanese’s election pledge in 2025 to return the strategically located northern port to local ownership.

“China would like to reiterate that the relevant Chinese enterprise obtained the lease for the Port of Darwin through market means,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

“Their legitimate rights and interests should be fully protected,” he added. REUTERS