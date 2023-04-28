Australia closes oldest coal plant, pivots to renewables

SYDNEY – Australia’s oldest coal-fired power plant will shut down on Friday as the country, a once-notorious climate straggler, prepares for a seismic shift towards renewable energy.

The Liddell Power Station, about three hours’ drive north of Sydney, is one in a series of ageing coal-fired plants slated to close in coming years.

Built in 1971, Liddell provides about 10 per cent of the electricity used in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state.

For decades, coal has provided the bulk of Australia’s electricity, but University of New South Wales renewable energy expert Mark Diesendorf told Agence France-Presse that stations such as Liddell were fast becoming unreliable “clunkers”.

Besides being inefficient, highly polluting and expensive to repair, the continued widespread use of coal-fired power plants would make Australia’s climate targets almost impossible to meet.

Australia has long been one of the world’s largest coal producers and exporters, and under a series of governments of all stripes it has resisted pressure to scale back the industry.

But the centre-left government elected in 2022 on the promise of climate action has pledged that 82 per cent of the country’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030.

This demands a drastic overhaul – while world leaders, such as Norway, produce more than 90 per cent of their power through renewables, Australia currently sits around 30 per cent.

“The plans are for a fairly rapid phase-out,” Dr Diesendorf told AFP.

“These stations are overdue for retirement and there’s no economic argument for replacing them with new coal.”

‘Right direction’

Under growing public pressure to address the climate crisis, many Australian fossil fuel companies increasingly prefer to shutter old coal plants than keep them online.

Utility company AGL said it originally planned to close Liddell in 2022, but kept it running until April to “support system reliability”.

Australia’s largest coal-fired power station, the Eraring facility in New South Wales, is scheduled to close in 2025 and a handful more will follow over the next decade.