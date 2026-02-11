Straitstimes.com header logo

Australia charges two Chinese nationals with foreign interference

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General of Security Mike Burgess, said foreign interference is one of the country's principal security concerns.

Australia's spy chief Mike Burgess said foreign interference is one of the country's principal security concerns.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SYDNEY Two Chinese nationals are set to appear in court on Feb 11 after the Australian police charged them with foreign interference on grounds of covertly collecting information about a Buddhist group, on behalf of a Chinese government security agency.

It is the second instance of Chinese nationals being charged under foreign interference laws introduced by Australia in 2018, and the pair are the fourth and fifth individuals to be charged in this manner.

The Australian Federal Police said a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman allegedly worked with another Chinese woman, who was charged in August, to gather information about the Canberra branch of the Guan Yin Citta group.

“Multiple foreign regimes are monitoring, harassing and intimidating members of our diaspora communities,” Australia’s spy chief Mike Burgess said in a statement issued jointly with police.

“This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.”

Each defendant faces a count of reckless foreign interference, carrying a maximum jail term of 15 years, on the court appearance in the Australian capital.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The introduction of the foreign interference laws had strained ties with China, Australia’s largest trading partner. Two prior such cases involved Australian citizens accused of working with Chinese intelligence agencies.

The police said the investigation began in 2025, after the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation provided information.

Foreign interference is one of Australia’s principal security concerns, Mr Burgess said.

“A complex, challenging and changing security environment is becoming more dynamic, diverse and degraded,” he said in the statement. REUTERS

More on this topic
Australian Foreign Minister Wong says foreign interference not tolerated after Chinese woman arrested
Australia spy chief accuses Chinese hackers of probing networks
See more on

Australia

China

Spying

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.