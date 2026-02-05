Australia charges teenager over alleged death threats to Israeli President Herzog

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man holding a placard during a protest in Sydney, on Feb 1, against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's upcoming visit to Australia.

– An Australian teenager has been charged over allegedly making online death threats against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, ahead of his upcoming visit to Australia.

The 19-year-old man allegedly made the threats on a social media platform in January “towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person”, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail.

The police did not name the intended target of the alleged threats, but Australian media widely reported they were directed at Mr Herzog.

The Sydney Morning Herald daily also reported that the teenager allegedly made threats against US President Donald Trump.

He was refused police bail and will appear before a court in Sydney on Feb 5 . The police said a mobile phone and equipment for making or using drugs were seized during a search at a home in Sydney on Feb 4 .

Mr Herzog is due to arrive in Australia on Feb 8 for a five-day visit, following an invitation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the aftermath of the deadly Bondi Beach shooting, which killed 15 people.

He is expected to meet survivors and the families of victims of the Dec 14 shooting, which took place at the Sydney beach during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration.

Mr Herzog’s visit has drawn opposition from pro-Palestine groups, with protests planned in major Australian cities.

The police in the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, on Feb 3 extended restrictions on protests in parts of the city ahead of Mr Herzog’s visit, citing “significant animosity” from some groups.

The Palestine Action Group has called on supporters to attend a rally in Sydney on Feb 9 , urging people to march to the New South Wales state Parliament in what is described as a “mass, peaceful gathering”.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Mr Herzog would receive standard security arrangements given to all visiting foreign leaders.

“He will be a welcomed and honoured guest,” Mr Marles told ABC News on Feb 5 . REUTERS