Australia cancels Victoria state deals with China on Belt and Road cooperation

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia has cancelled two deals struck by its state of Victoria with China to cooperate on Beijing's flagship Belt and Road Initiative, the Foreign minister said on Wednesday (April 21).

Under a new process, Ms Marise Payne can review deals struck with foreign nations by Australia's states and universities.

Ms Payne said she had decided to cancel four deals, including two that Victoria agreed with China in 2018 and 2019.

"I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia's foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations, in line with the relevant test in Australia's Foreign Relations (State and Territory Arrangements) Act 2020," she said in the statement.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by China’s President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

The project would significantly expand China’s economic and political influence, raising concerns in the United States and elsewhere.

More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects such as railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure.

According to a Refinitiv database, as at the middle of last year, more than 2,600 projects at a cost of US$3.7 trillion (S$4.98 trillion) were linked to the initiative.

But China said last year that about 20 per cent of BRI projects had been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

There has also been pushback against the BRI from countries that have criticised its projects as costly and unnecessary.

Beijing scaled back some plans after several countries sought to review, cancel or scale down their commitments, citing concerns over costs, erosion of sovereignty, and corruption.