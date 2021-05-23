Australia can get enough Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines by end-2021: Report

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's government is promising enough Pfizer vaccines to have all Australians vaccinated by the end of 2021, the Sun-Herald newspaper reported.

Two million Pfizer doses are expected to be available in Australia each week from the beginning of October, which would mean all who are keen can get their two shots by the end of the year, the paper said, citing the Australian Medical Association (AMA).

Health Minister Greg Hunt told the paper that 4.5 million Pfizer doses will arrive by the end of June, and there will be seven million doses expected in both the third and fourth quarters.

He added that people should not delay getting their shots as there are AstraZeneca vaccines available now for Australians above 50.

Slow roll-out and vaccine hesitancy have seen only 3.47 million doses administered in Australia to date.

At the current average rate of 70,319 doses per day, it is projected to take 1.4 years to cover 75 per cent of the population with two doses.

The lack of timeline towards reopening Australia's international borders that have been shut since March last year is also being blamed for vaccine complacency among the adult population.

AMA president Omar Khorshid said setting firm targets around reopening "will provide motivation for Australians to get vaccinated".